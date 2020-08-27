Sports News

Ayawaso West supports traditional councils towards Homowo

Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah [L]

The Municipal Chief Executives of Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah yesterday presented items to the five Traditional Councils in her Municipality.

The items include thirty-five bags of maize, bags of onions, gallons of palm oil, and smoked fish.



Other items included, cartons of bottled water, cartons of soft and alcoholic beverages. In addition, was an undisclosed sum of money.



In her presentation, the MCE said she is happy for the support she has received from the Chiefs and people of the traditional councils and saw no way the Corona pandemic should stop her and the Assembly from supporting them.

Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah was assisted by the Municipal Coordinating Director and the Municipal Presiding Member in doing the presentation.



The traditional councils are La Bawaleshie, Shiashie, Okponglo, Mempeasem, and Abotsiman.



The traditional leaders expressed their appreciation for the donation and prayed for long life and strength for her as the donation also coincided with her birthday.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.