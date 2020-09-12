Sports News

Ayew, Schlupp help Crystal Palace to win as Salisu miss out for Southampton

Ghanaian duo of Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp helped Crystal Palace to a one nil victory in their English Premier League opener against Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Both were not on the score sheet but played key roles with Jefferey Sclupp making way for Ebereche Eze in the 81st minute while Jordan Ayew lasted the full duration.



Crystal Palace made a winning start to the 2020-21 Premier League season as a volley by Wilfried Zaha proved enough to sink Southampton.



The Ivory Coast forward, who has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, was unmarked when he produced a clinical finish from Andros Townsend's impressive cross.

Nathan Redmond wasted a great chance following a slick Southampton move, while Palace keeper Vicente Guaita produced an excellent save to keep out a volley by Che Adams.



Guaita then produced a reflex save to deny Danny Ings a last-gasp equaliser.Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters had a red card downgraded to a yellow in the second half after referee Jonathan Moss reviewed his foul on Tyrick Mitchell on the pitch-side monitor.Moss had already shown the former Tottenham player a red card before leaving the pitch to review the challenge on the screen.

