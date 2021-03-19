Ayew brothers, Partey miss out on Ghana squad for South Africa, Sao Tome games

The Ayew brothers were not invited

Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew, together with Thomas Partey are notable absentees from Ghana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa, as well as Sao Tome & Principe.

The Black Stars will later this month play the final two matches in Group C of the qualifiers to the 2021 AFCON tournament scheduled to be played in Cameroon next year.



Ahead of the crucial matches, Ghana head coach CK Akonnor has named a 29-man squad to do battle for the West African giants.



As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the gaffer is unable to rely on most of the foreign-based players.



Notable amongst them are the Ayew Brothers and Thomas Partey [all players based in England].

The players are missing out as a result of UK regulations that ban persons from traveling to or from South Africa.



Below is the Ghana squad for the upcoming matches:



