Ayew brothers join Black Stars camp in Antalya

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew and Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan Ayew have arrived in camp ahead of this week’s international friendly gammes against Mali and Qatar.

The two England based players arrived at the Xanthe Resort and spa on Tuesday morning.



They have increased the number of players to twelve, following the arrivals of Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Benson Annang and Kamaldeen Sulemana on Monday October, 5.



The other players in the squad in Antalya, are goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Razak Abalora. The rest include, midfielder Baba Iddrissu, Samuel Owusu and Gideon Mensah. The rest of the players are expected to arrive in camp, Tuesday, evening.

Ghana will play Mali on Friday, October 09, before taking on Qatar three days later.



The team will hold its first training session at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Tuesday afternoon.