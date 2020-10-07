Ayew brothers join team mates in Turkey

Andre Ayew with his brother Jordan Ayew

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew have joined their Black Star team mates in Turkey as the team prepare for the double header friendly with Mali and Qatar.

The two England-based players arrived at the Xanthe Resort and spa, Tuesday morning to increase the number of players in camp to twelve, following the arrivals of Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Benson Annang and Kamaldeen Sulemana on Monday.



The other players in the squad in Antalya, are Goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Razak Abalora. The rest include, midfielder Baba Iddrissu, Samuel Owusu and Gideon Mensah. The rest of the players are expected to arrive in camp, Tuesday, evening.

Ghana will play Mali on Friday, October 09, before taking on Qatar three days later.



The team will hold its first training session at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Tuesday afternoon.