Ayew brothers lead attack as Chris Hughton announces Ghana XI to face Madagascar

Andre and Jordan Ayew

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has returned to the starting team and leading the attack for the game against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Lawrence Ati Zigi is in post whiles Patrick Kpozo replaces Gideon Mensah at left-back.



Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, and Dennis Odoi complete the back line with Thomas Partey partnering Salis Samed in midfield.



Kamaldeen Sulemana and Joseph Paintsil are on the flanks with Dede and Jordan Ayew leading the attack.

Mohammed Kudus finds a place on the bench, alongside Ernest Nuamah and others.



See the full line up below



