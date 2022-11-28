Ayew brothers to start, Baba Rahman benched; Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea

Jordan and Andre could start against South Korea

The Black Stars held their final training session for the game against South Korea on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Various reports from that training indicate that coach Otto Addo is likely to ring at least two changes in the team that faced Portugal in the opening Group H game of the tournament.



To keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round of the tournament around, coach Otto Addo must at least draw against the Koreans who come into this game with a point in their first match against Uruguay.



To achieve this feat, Otto Addo could start the Ayew brothers with Jordan playing to the left of his brother Andre Ayew who will replace Inaki Williams up front.



Baba Rahman endured a poor game against Portugal and his place is likely to be overtaken by Gideon Mensah who in the view of many people should have started against Portugal.



On the right side of the defense, there could be changes with the more-attacking-minded Tariq Lamptey coming in for Alidu Seidu who reportedly suffered a knock in the game against Portugal.

In what is expected to be a five-back system, Daniel Amartey, Alexandre Djiku and Mohammed Salisu are likely to keep their places.



The midfield will have Salis, Partey at the base with Mohammed Kudus playing as central attacking midfielder. Jordan and Andre will be the main men up front.



Below is the line predicted line-up



Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Alexandre Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Mohammed Salis, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew.