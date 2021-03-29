Ayew cools down injury fears

Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew has allayed fears over a serious injury after he was seen limping at the closure of Ghana’s win over Sao Tome & Principe.

The Swansea Midfielder was impressive in Ghana’s last AFCON qualifier and nearly grabbed a goal for his efforts at the tail end of the game.



Ayew was felled in the run-up to his last-minute effort on goal leading to the skipper limping off wearing a heavy strapping around his leg.

He however disclosed at the post-match presser that it’s just a minor issue and there’s no cause for alarm



“It’s a knock the Doctors have seen. I can’t put my leg on the floor. But I don’t think it’s an issue,” he said.