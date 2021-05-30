Ayew misses out on Premier League promotion with Swansea

Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew’s dream of securing Premier League promotion with Swansea this season ended on Saturday as the south Wales club suffered defeat in the Championship play-off final against Brentford.

Ayew did his best but it wasn’t enough on the day as Brentford overpowered his side and secured the last Premier League ticket.



The game ended 2-0 courtesy of first-half goals by Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.



While Ayew was absolutely disappointed after the final whistle, his Black Stars teammate Tarique Fosu joined Brentford celebrations at Wembley stadium.

Fosu was an unused substitute in the final.



It is the second successive season, Ayew has come close but failed to achieve Premier League promotion with Swansea. Last season, they were in the play-off.



Ayew, whose 17 goals this season has caught the attention of top-flight clubs, could leave Swansea next month when his contract expires.