Ayew reacts to Swansea defeat against Huddersfield

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, is disappointed that Swansea failed to beat Huddersfield Town despite a dominant performance.

Andre Dede Ayew, who was making his 100th appearance, scored but the Swans were beaten 2-1 in the Championship meeting at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.



Swansea was by far the better side on the day, created decent chances but failed to convert and they were punished.



"It’s very disappointing to lose. We started the season really well, so this is very painful," he told the club's official website.



"They had chances to score, we had chances and didn't take them. That's the game. We should have been more decisive in both areas."



However, Ayew is looking forward to the next game which is an away trip to Coventry City. The Swansea deputy skipper has targeted three points.

"We need to put this behind us because we've got a game coming up on Tuesday and we need three points."



"We're all going to go home, rest and prepare for Tuesday. Whenever you lose a game, the next one becomes even more important, so we need to get the three points and try to start another series of wins."



"Before we start thinking about next weekend, we must think about Coventry and make sure we get the three points."



Andre Dede Ayew has scored two goals so far this season.