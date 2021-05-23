Ayew’s Swansea advance to Championship play-off final

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew’s brilliant first-leg goal proved crucial as Swansea beat Barnsley 2-1 on aggregate following a one-all stalemate on Saturday to advance to the Championship play-off final.

Ayew will face Ghana teammate Tarique Fosu who plays for Brentford at Wembley. Winner of the clash will play in the Premier League next season.



After a 1-0 first leg triumph, Matt Grimes’ sparkling goal put Swansea 2-0 up in the tie but Barnsley replied through Cauley Woodrow’s sharp finish.

Valerien Ismael’s team then piled pressure on them as they looked to force the contest to extra time.



But Swansea came through a nervy finale to set up a meeting with Brentford on Saturday, 29 May.