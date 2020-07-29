Sports News

Ayew's goal against West Ham deserved goal of the season - Crystal Palace captain

Ayew scored a beauty against West Ham

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic insists Jordan Ayew's brilliant solo effort against West Ham deserved the club's goal of the season.

The goal which secured all three points for the Eagles against the Hammers was voted Crystal Palace goal of the season, just 24 hours after the same goal had won the Amazon Prime goal of the season.



Ayew slalomed his way through four defenders before dinking the ball over West Ham goalie Roberto.



Luka Milivojevic describes the goal as top class, insisting you don't always see that in matches.

"I think Jordan’s goal against West Ham was one of the best because it was the last minute of the game. It was an important moment for us. His dribbling skills in that moment, what he showed was something you cannot see very often on the football pitches.



"The goal was top class and I think that goal deserved to be the best goal of the season."



Jordan Ayew was named Crystal Palace Player of the Season, as well as Players'Player of the Season.

