Azam FC announce signing Abdulai Iddrisu from Bechem United

Azam FC goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu

Tanzania Premier League side Azam FC have announced the signing of Bechem United goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper has signed a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.



The Dar es Salaam-based outfit, who are third in the Tanzania Premier League, announced the signing of Iddrisu on Sunday morning via a Facebook statement.



“We are happy to inform you that we have successfully signed a talented goalkeeper from Ghana, Abdulai Iddrisu, for a two-year contract from Bechem United, Ghana,” the statement said.

“Welcome to Azam FC, @abdulai__iddrisu!”



Abdulai Iddrisu, a professional teacher, has been with Bechem United since 2020 and has made 41 appearances for the Hunters in the Ghana Premier League, with 8 of those coming this season.



He was also crucial for the club when they reached the 2021/22 FA Cup final and lost to Hearts of Oak.