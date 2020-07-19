Sports News

Azerbaijani side Zira FK sever ties with Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze & two others

Richard Gadze

Richard Gadze's time at Zira FK is over as the Ghanaian striker joins two other players in severing ties with the Azerbaijani club, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Gadze reunited with Zira FK after spending one season with Romanian outfit Voluntari.



The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with an option to extend.



The former HJK Helsinki sharpshooter netted three goals in eleven appearances for the club before the campaign was halted amid the coronavirus outbreak.



However, Zira FK have cut ties with the player after failing to trigger his one-year extension obligation.

He becomes the third player released by the club alongside Mfo Kgasvan and Bakhtiyar Gasanizade.



Zira FK had previously released club captain Javid Huseynov and other seven players some weeks ago.



The club thanked the players for their services and wished them good luck in their future careers.



Gadze, who won the 2013 WAFU Cup of Nations with the Black Stars B, has previously had spells with Ebusua Dwarfs, Delhi Dynamos and HJK Helsinki.

