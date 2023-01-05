1
Aziz Yakubu switches Portuguese league for Al Ahly in Egypt 

Abdul Aziz Yakubu, a high-flying Ghanaian star, will join Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly after the two clubs reached a transfer agreement on Tuesday.

The deal, according to Portuguese media, would cost about €2.5 million, with his former club Vitória de Guimares being entitled to receive half of the proceeds.

The 24-year-old is traveling to Egypt, where, following a clean bill of health, he will sign a contract lasting for four and a half seasons.

After a stellar season in the second tier during the 2021/22 season, Aziz made his loan to Rio Ave into a permanent arrangement.

A compulsory acquisition condition in the loan deal applied if the team was promoted to the top division, which it was. In accordance with the contract, Vitória holds 50% of the subsequent transfer.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu has made 15 appearances for Rio Ave in the Taça de Portugal this season, scoring eight goals and dishing out three assists.

