Azumah Nelson loses mother

Azumah Nelson Sc Azumah Nelson

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Boxing icon Azumah Nelson has lost his mother.

Madam Comfort Atwei Quarcoo died on Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to a statement issued by Mr Nelson, Tuesday, his mother had been ill for sometime and passed away at home.

"I spent time with her 3-days ago and could tell she was in pain," he revealed and reasoned: "...she is at peace now."

"After raising her children well and seeing her grandchildren, she has done very well and deserves some rest," he stressed and noted: "This is a celebration of life."

"The bible says in all things we should give thanks to God so we thank the almighty for this one too," the boxing hall-of-famer expressed his Christian faith.

Nicknamed Professor Zoom Zoom Nelson, widely addressed as Africa's greatest boxing champion of all time, he also requested for prayer for his family and added that funeral details will soon be made public.

Ms Comfort A. Quarcoo was 86.

