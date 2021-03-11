Azumah Nelson saved me from mob attack after missing penalty against Hearts – Nii Darko Ankrah

Former Great Olympics midfielder, Nii Darko Ankrah

Former Great Olympics midfielder, Nii Darko Ankrah, says he was nearly attacked by Olympics fans after he was accused of taking a bribe after missing a penalty against rivals Hearts of Oak in a league match in 1990.

Nii Darko missed a 90th minute penalty for Great Olympics against Hearts of Oak and was close to been brutalize by the fans.



The former Neoplan stars midfielder said it took the intervention of Ghana’s Boxing Legend Azumah Nelson and security officials for him to escape been brutalized by the fans on that day.



Narrating the event with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Where Are They with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya he said, “We had a penalty and I felt like I shouldn’t have taken the penalty. But Polo called me and said I was the one responsible for the kick so I should take the kick”

“I missed the kick and the supporters were thinking that I had been bribed because I missed the kick. I tried to explain myself but there were not ready to save me. It took the intervention of Azumah Nelson and the Police before I was saved”.



“Harry Zakour was also making some allegations which even infuriated the supporters and they believed I had taken the bribe which I was so innocent about”.



Nii Darko joined Great Olympics from Neoplan Stars in 1990.