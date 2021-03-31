Azumah Nelson visits Education Minister

Boxing legend, Professor Barima Azumah Nelson, on Monday, March 29, 2021, visited the Ministry of Education to pay a courtesy call on the sector minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.
According to the Minister’s social media page, the former WBC Super Featherweight Champion, paid the visit to congratulate the Minister on his elevation to the position of a substantive Minister, having served as a Deputy Education Minister in the President’s first term.
Professor Azumah Nelson reportedly expressed satisfaction with the role played by Dr Adutwum in ensuring the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School policy as well as the Double Track System.
See pictures from the visit below:
AZUMAH NELSON PAYS COURTESY CALL ON EDUCATION MINISTER— Yaw Osei Adutwum (@yoadutwum) March 30, 2021
The former WBC Super Featherweight Champion, Professor Barima Azumah Nelson, last Monday paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Education, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, at his office in Accra. pic.twitter.com/2azJR4OVSZ
Azumah Nelson was particularly happy with the role played by Dr. Adutwum leading to the successful rolling out of the flagship Free Senior High School policy as well as the Double Track system in the country. pic.twitter.com/V8hmbXJc82— Yaw Osei Adutwum (@yoadutwum) March 30, 2021