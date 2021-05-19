B.A. United season is over - CEO confirms

B.A United lies ninth in the Zone One of the DOL and have accumulated 26 points

B.A United Chief Executive Officer, Major Kwame Baah, says his side’s quest to secure qualification to the top-flight has ended despite 10 matches more to be played in the ongoing National Division One League season.

Per the position of the team, Major Kwame Baah is of the view that his side cannot qualify out of their zone and will target qualification next season.



“I am not satisfied but every year and what it brings so we will take it like that. If you consider how Liverpool is struggling as defending champions of EPL, it makes it normal”, he told Happy FM.

“Now I can say that BA United have thrown in the towel. We will work hard so that next season we can fight back”. He added



Major Kwame Baah said the target now is to secure a respectable position in the ongoing campaign to prepare them for next season.