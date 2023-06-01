0
Menu
Sports

BA United will follow the footsteps of Bofoakwa Tano - Daniel Bomfah

Bofoakwa United AAABMBx.jfif Bofoakwa Tano are back in the GPL

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former BA United striker Daniel Bomfah says the club will follow the footsteps of rivals Bofoakwa Tano to secure qualification back to the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa secured their promotion in a thrilling playoff match against Techiman Eleven Wonders, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, leading to a tense penalty shootout. Bofoakwa ultimately emerged victorious, triumphing 7-6 in the shootout and securing their well-deserved place in the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

In an interview, Bomfah commended Bofoakwa for securing Ghana Premier League return but said his former club, BA United will follow suit and make a return to the top-flight next season.

“I’m a fan of BA United and everyone knows the rivalry between us (BA United and Bofoakwa Tano) but truth be told, I’m happy with their qualification to the Ghana Premier League. Next year, we will also qualify by following the footsteps of our rivals”

“The competition becomes intense if we are playing in the same competition, so once Bofoakwa has return to the GPL, we also have to work hard and secure qualification next season to make the competition between us great. BA United and Bofoakwa Tano’s games are always difficult, a lot of things go into it”

Bofoakwa Tano join Heart of Lions and Nations FC for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Related Articles: