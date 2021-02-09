BB Erzurumspor President wants Yaw Ackah investigated over red card against Kayserispor

Ghana international Yaw Ackah in the red jersey

President of Erzurumspor, Omer Düzgün wants Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Ackah investigated over his red card against parent club Kayserispor.

The budding midfielder received a red card after just 35 minutes of Erzurumspor’s 1-1 draw against Kayserispor raising suspicions over his act.



The club has decided to suspend the player indefinitely and was quick to also deny allegations that his parent club had a hand in his performance.



"Kayserispor community and Kayseri are our brothers, our friend. We got up did not say anything to them in that sense, we never say. Kayseri is a special city in Turkey. Our motto is we are completely on the field. We are doing our objection on the field. We think that Talent's wrong. The competent authorities And we say to the authorities to investigate this. for,” said Düzgün.

"We have excluded Ackah indefinitely. He has no chance to play in the team. We are trying to do this in the most logical way in order to end the damage of the club."



“There are many different details of this incident. There are photos, videos. This man (Ackah) has not seen a red card until today. This man was so angry, that was it, that was it. It is not possible not to be surprised. Everything is a question mark."



“You are in the 35th minute, the situation of the team you play is fine, scored the goal, comfortably looking at your job. Kayserispor does not even come to your penalty area. You see that the match is going and you did it. After that, the team could not recover. We will not cover it up. We will apply to the necessary places about it. We do not say that Kayserispor Club did this and did this.”