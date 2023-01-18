1
BBC blasts pornographic audio on live TV before Liverpool vs Wolves

Gary Lineker Host Gary Lineker was the host of the show

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: goal.com

BBC endured an audio mix-up in its pre-match FA Cup coverage on Tuesday, with pornagraphic content blaring on the broadcast.

WHAT HAPPENED? BBC's coverage before Liverpool's third-round FA Cup replay against Wolves was marred by explicit audio on live TV (NSFW clip here).

WHAT THEY SAID: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening," wrote BBC in a statement about 40 minutes after the incident. "We are investigating how this happened.”

WHAT'S NEXT FOR BBC? Shortly after the incident, it was revealed that the sabotage was the work of notorious online prankster Daniel Jarvis. What sort of punishment he faces for the practical joke remains to be seen.

