BBC reporter calls out Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote for failing to fulfil promise to Super Eagles
BBC reporter, Oluwashina Okeleji, has called out Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote over his failure to fulfil a promise he made to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after their success in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.
Okeleji noted that the business mogul promised the team $1 million after they won the AFCON in South Africa.
He further mentioned that Tony Elumelu, a business mogul, has also not fulfilled his $500,000 promise to the AFCON-winning team.
“But Uncle Tony has not fulfilled his $500,000 promise to the Super Eagles for winning the #AFCON in 2013,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“Another man yet to redeem his pledge to the AFCON-winning squad and officials is Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who promised the team $1 million,” he added.
Nigeria won the 2013 AFCON, beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final to clinch their third title.
Oluwashina Okeleji’s revelation follows a report by Nigerian photojournalist Pooja Media that Tony Elumelu has been asked to buy one of Nigeria’s top-tier clubs.
“Tony Elumelu confirms that the Minister of Sports, Senator Enoh has approached him and other top investors to buy/acquire at least one big NPFL club in Nigeria,” Pooja tweeted.
