BOMBSHELL: Four Mali players test positive for coronavirus ahead of Ghana clash

Molla Wague tested positive for COVID-19

Four players in the camp of Mali are in danger of missing the friendly encounter against Ghana after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Ahead of Friday’s friendly against neighbours Ghana, it was widely reported that four Mali players had tested positive for Covid-19 in Turkey which is the venue for game.



The said players are Molla Wague, Hamidou Traore, Aly Yirango and Aboubacar 'Kiki' Kouyate.



The disturbing reports have put a red flag on the game as the aforementioned players have been in camp with the rest of the 27 players since the team converged at their camping base in Antalya on Monday.



This comes as a huge blow to coach Mohammed Mogassouba as he is building a young team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The quartet have however been placed in isolation.

Ghana themselves will be missing the services of Jeffrey Schlupp, Kudus Mohammed, Lumor Agbenyenu, Richard Ofori and John Antwi for the match.



Schlupp and Kudus are currently nursing injuries hence their absence while the rest could not secure visas.



The players have been replaced by Enock Kwateng, Caleb Ekuban, Tariqe Fosu and Joseph Paintsil.



The four-time Africa champions will engage 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar on Monday, October 12.