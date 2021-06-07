BREAKING: Division One side Phar Rangers FC withdraws from all GFA competitions

Phar Rangers Football Club

• Division One side Phar Rangers recently reached Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup

• The club is owned by a former Kumasi Asante Kotoko CEO



• The club said in a statement that it is defunct effective immediately



Division One League side, Phar Rangers have pulled out of all Ghana Football Association, GFA, competitions.



The club previously owned by Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, officially announced today, June 7, that it is now defunct.

They have subsequently withdrawn from the MTN FA Cup days after beating Dreams Football Club in the Round of 64 to book their place at the Round 32 stage.



"The Management and Directors of Phar Rangers FC have resolved to withdraw from all GFA Competitions including the Division One Zone 3 League and the FA Cup with immediate effect."



"Consider the club defunct henceforth. We thank you for your corporation," the club said in a statement.



