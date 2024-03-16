BREAKING: John Paintsil named as Black Stars assistant coach

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has been named as assistant manager on the Otto Addo-led Black Stars technical team.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed Paintsil's appointment in a statement released on X(former Twitter) on Saturday, March 16, 2024.



Paintsil will be the second assistant, while Moroccan-German football coach Joseph Laumann has been appointed the first deputy.



Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda also replaces Richard Kingson as the goalkeeper's trainer.



Read GFA's full statement below



Otto Addo has named Joseph Laumann, John Painstil, and Fatau Dauda as assistant coaches for @GhanaBlackstars

Lauman, a UEFA pro-License holder, previously played in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam. In coaching, he has had stints with Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley in the English championship.



Also, in the backroom, staff are former Ghana players John Painstil and Fatau Dauda.



John Painstil played for Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa before hanging his boots after featuring in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana.



The former Berekum Arsenal and Liberty Professionals player is a Ghana legend of 89 caps, a former captain and a member of the squad that won Bronze in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.



John was a former assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and a CAF Licence B holder.

Fatawu Dauda, a former goalkeeper of Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold and Orlando Pirates, represented Ghana 23 times and featured in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



The Ghana Football Association shall provide the necessary support to the newly formed technical team to ensure their success, having in mind that there will be some good moments and bad moments in this new era.



We strongly believe that with the right level of support, our collective future looks bright.



The GFA is, therefore, calling on Ghanaians to exercise patience and offer the team their full backing as we embark on this rebuilding process.