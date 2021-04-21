BREAKING: Nii Odartey Lamptey resigns from Elmina Sharks

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey

Coach Nii Odartey Lamptey has with immediate effect resigned from his post as the interim head coach for Elmina Sharks, footballghana.com can officially report.

The ex-Ghana footballer was handed the coaching job by the club prior to the end of the first round of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Lasting just a few months in his role, the coach brought some excitement and winning mentality to the team as he helped the side to pick crucial points in the ongoing league campaign.



However, citing personal reasons to sources today, coach Nii Odartey Lamptey has decided to resign from his coaching role at Elmina Sharks.

He leaves the club having played four matches with the team in the Ghana Premier League.



In that run, he won three matches including a delightful 1-0 win against Asante Kotoko. The only defeat was the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liberty Professionals.



In his absence, assistant coach Sam Addo has taken over as Elmina Sharks prepare for their next match against Aduana Stars.