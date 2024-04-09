'Baako suro' - Social media users mock Countryman Songo over apology to John Paintsil

Sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo

Some Ghanaians on social media have mocked sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, following his apology to Black Stars’ assistant coach John Paintsil.

Many asserted that Songo does not have tough skin, as he portrays on his show where he is known to deliver scathing and brutal criticism of persons and institutions who hold divergent views from his.



Others believe that a legal counsel might have influenced Songo's decision to apologize, as he does not have a reputation for issuing apologies to people who get offended by his brand of journalism.



Countryman Songo, who is one of the defendants in a defamation suit by John Paintsil, issued an apology to the ex-player during his show on Adom TV on Monday, April 8, 2024.



The journalist who was remorseful for his actions said his utterances against the Black Stars assistant coach were misguided because he allowed his emotions to override him.



Below are some reactions from Ghanaians

This is how the real world works

Bullies are the weakest and the most cowards you will ever see — God’s Gift To Mankind .???????? ???????????????? (@iamdreamchaserr) April 8, 2024

Countryman wey mellow like so????????? — Hugson Ennis (@EnnisHugson) April 9, 2024

them force an i sure ???????????????????? — STYLYR???????? (@stylyrr) April 8, 2024

You dey apologize dey throw throw your hands. Is that how to apologize????? — Dont gve small moni chance???????? (@REAL_FALAA) April 9, 2024

See how Songo fold but wait oooo is he bleaching or wat ? ???????????? — Raymond. (@FritzGh) April 8, 2024

Sango doesn’t have 5M cedis to pay so he’s apologising .. hmmm for this world make money ooo — Ngolo’s-house-boy (@kante_house_boy) April 8, 2024

Enti akokɔ ɛmbɔ mprɛnsa mpo na zongo afoldi saa nu???????????????????? you go talk true???????????????? — NK ???????? (@Phacterz1) April 8, 2024

He doesn't have that kind of money to give to Paintsil ???????????????????????????????? — Jameshuston1 (@Jameshuston110) April 8, 2024

Man folded???????????????? — MrDwin ????‍???? ???????? ???????? (@MrDwein) April 8, 2024

This man be fearo pass but he always dey bluff — BlackBoy (@BlaVkBrainz) April 8, 2024

Baako Suro — NO-TIME (@iamNotime) April 8, 2024

I know for sure there are some people songo humbly respect has called him to do this ????????????,. Cus songo and apology dier Eei since when? ???? — E.M. (FIIFI) AGYIRI (@_fiifiAgyiri) April 8, 2024