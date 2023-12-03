Baba Abdul Rahman provides positive injury update

Baba Abdul Rahman

Ghana international Baba Abdul Rahman could make a quicker-than-expected return from injury.

The Black Stars defender has been out of action for weeks after picking up an injury at PAOK Thessaloniki in Greece. His last appearance for PAOK was on November 9, 2023 against Aberdeen in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



The former Chelsea defender has missed the last three games for PAOK and was not included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualification games against Madagascar and Comoros.



However, the highly-rated left-back has provided an injury update, insisting he is well on course as he seeks to get back to full fitness.

The Ghanaian defender teammate took to social to reveal how they have missed him, and reacting to the post, Baba Rahman disclosed he will soon return to action.



This come as a good news for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. He is expected to make the squad for the continental showpiece to be staged in Ivory Coast next year if only fit.