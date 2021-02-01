Baba Iddrisu eyes winning AFCON with Black Stars

Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu

Ghana and Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu has revealed his main objective is to win the African Cup of Nations with the Black Stars.

Ghana last won the continental ultimate in 1982 and has since lost in three finals taking their drought to 36 years.



Baba had his debut call-up for the Black Stars in 2019 and went on to feature in his first game against South Africa in the African Cup of Nation qualifiers in Cape Coast.



The combative midfielder has since managed two more games under his belt becoming a popular figure in the middle of the park.

At 25 years, Baba wants to move to the next level and compete for a trophy with the national team as well as his club.



The Mallorca midfielder speaking on Tornarem, an independent podcast on Spanish side Real Mallorca opined that,



“I’m looking forward to another level to getting to another level in my career. I want to either win a trophy or at least get to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations. I also want to achieve something with my club [Mallorca] or whichever club I find myself.”