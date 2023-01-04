0
Baba Iddrisu out of Real Mallorca clash against Pontevedra

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu will miss Real Mallorca's Copa del Rey match against Pontevedra after being left out of the squad.

Iddrisu has flu and has been dropped by coach Javier Aguirre as Real Mallorca travel to Pontevedra in the hopes of reaching the last 16 of the cup competition.

The 26-year-old did not take part in training at the Ciutat Esportiva Antonio Asensio de Son Bibiloni as the team prepared to face Pontevedra on Wednesday.

Iddrisu missed the World Cup in Qatar due to an untimely injury from which he has fully recovered and was in action last week against Getafe in La Liga,

He has appeared in 12 games for Mallorca this season, and his current transfer value ranges between €1.4M and €2.3M.

