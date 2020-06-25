Sports News

Baba Iddrisu shines as Real Mallorca suffer defeat to Real Madrid

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu was a standout performer for Real Mallorca despite suffering defeat to Real Madrid in La Lga on Wednesday night.

The 24-year old dazzled in the heart of midfield, producing another splendid display for The Vermilions as they continue their battle for survival.



Madrid eased to a 2-0 home victory over Real Mallorca thanks to goals in each half from Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos to stay in charge of the La Liga title race ahead of Barcelona.

Brazilian youngster Vinicius opened the scoring with a cool finish in the 19th minute after missing an earlier chance and he hit the crossbar later in the first half.



Baba was replaced in the 83rd minute by 15 year old Luka Romero, who became the youngest player to make his La Liga debut when he came off the bench.

