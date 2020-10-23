Baba Iddrisu suffers fresh injury, could be out for weeks

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu, has suffered an injury, forcing him to miss his side's 0-0 draw at home to Albacete in the Spanish Segunda Division on Thursday.

The 24-year-old missed the match at the Iberostar Estadi due to muscle discomfort.



The Ghana international will undergo a further test to determine the extent of the injury.



Baba opted to stay with Real Mallorca despite their relegation from La Liga last season.

The Ghanaian had been linked with a move away with Atletico Madrid believed to be interested at some point as a replacement for new Arsenal man Thomas Partey.



Mallorca remains confident that the hugely talented midfielder won't stay on the sidelines for long.