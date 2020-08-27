Sports News

Baba Idrissu advised to leave relegated Real Mallorca

Ghana international Baba Iddrisu

Former Ghana international Mohammed Gargo, has advised Baba Iddrisu to leave Spanish side Real Mallorca following their relegation from the Spanish La Liga last summer.

Gargo believes the 24-year-old does not deserve to feature in the second-tier league, hence should leave the club this summer.



Baba was one of Mallorca's best players but his impressive performance was not enough to save the club from relegation.



He made 36 appearances and had one of the highest ball recovery ratings in the Spanish top-flight.



”I think he [Baba Idrissu] should move,” he told Citi Sports.

”This is a great opportunity for him to take the next step in his career after what he did last season."



”If a club like Atletico Madrid has contacted him, then it means they’ve scored him and are aware of what he can do. He should leave.”



According to reports, Iddrisu has been targetted by Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

