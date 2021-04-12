Baba Musah wins MOTM in Medeama-Dreams clash

Mon, 12 Apr 2021 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Medeama defender Baba Musah picked up the Man of the Match award following an impressive showing in Meadema’s 2-0 victory over Dreams FC.
The Mauves and Yellows handed a source defeat to the Believers kind courtesy a brace from experienced striker Ahmed Toure.
Musah was superb at the back as he managed to organize his defense and shut out the Dreams FC attack.
The result sees Medeama preserve their unbeaten home record and leapfrog to fifth spot level on points with fourth-placed Hearts and four points adrift leaders Asante Kotoko.
