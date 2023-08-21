Baba Rahman, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams set to return for Ghana clash against CAR

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Baba Rahman, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams are expected to make a comeback to the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, as they gear up to face the Central African Republic (CAR) in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

These three players were sidelined in the previous qualifier against Madagascar due to fitness concerns. However, they have made a full recovery and are now delivering standout performances in the current season, making their potential return to the squad highly anticipated.



Left-back Baba Rahman has swiftly adapted to his new club, PAOK, and has consistently impressed on the field. Notably, his recent contributions aided the Greek side in progressing to the next round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers.



Forward Inaki Williams showcased his form by scoring a remarkable goal in Athletic Bilbao's recent 2-0 victory against Osasuna in the Spanish La Liga. Likewise, Antoine Semenyo found the net, even though his team, Bournemouth, faced a defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, is likely to welcome these players back with enthusiasm, recognizing their potential to make significant contributions.



Their presence could be vital for the national team's upcoming crucial match against the Central African Republic, scheduled for September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.