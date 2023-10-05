Baba Rahman, Dede Ayew and four other players dropped from Ghana squad to face US, Mexico

Baba Rahman

The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, released a 23-man squad for Ghana's upcoming friendlies in the USA during the October international.

Ghana will play Mexico and the USA. A good result in both games will see the Black Stars climb up the subsequent FIFA ranking.



Therefore, Chris Hughton has assembled a strong squad for the games that will be played on October 15 and 18, 2023.



In naming a strong squad for the friendlies against the high-profile nations, Hughton left out six players who made the previous squad that played against Central African Republic and Liberia.



Andre Ayew



Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has been left out of the squad for the first time since 2022 when he missed Ghana's World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

Ayew is currently a free agent as he is yet to land himself. His last competitive club game dates back to May 2023, when he came on as a substitute in Nottingham Forest's draw against Crystal Palace.



Baba Iddrisu



US Almeria midfielder, Baba Iddrisu made his return for the Black Stars in September 2023 after missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Despite playing consistently for Almeria he could not make the cut for the squad this time round.



Jonathan Sowah

Medeama striker, Jonathan Sowah could not make the list after receiving his debut call-up last month and making his debut against Liberia.



According to reports, the striker has been left out of due to Medeama's friendly against DC United in the USA.



The game is a few hours before Ghana's friendly against Mexico in the US.



Kingsley Schindler



Samsunspor full-back, Kingsley Schindler was named among the previous squad in September, which was his second Black Stars call-up since switching national to play for Ghana.

However, he could not make the list this time.



Stephan Ambrosius



Hamburger SV made his long-awaited Black Stars debut last month in Ghana's win over Liberia.



Although he was one of the best performers of the night, he could not make the list for the friendlies against Mexico and USA.



Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman made his return to the Black Stars in September. However, the left-back struggled in his first game for Ghana since the World Cup in Qatar and unfortunately picked up an injury in addition.



Despite returning to action at his club PAOK Thessaloniki, he failed to make the list for the forthcoming friendlies.



EE/KPE



