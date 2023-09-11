Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah out of Ghana's friendly match against Liberia

Gideon Mensah (left) and Baba Rahman

Black Stars duo Abdul Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah will miss out on Ghana’s friendly encounter with Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 2023 after being ruled out with a knock.

The duo played a part in Ghana’s 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where Ghana secured a late 2-1. Baba Rahman was handed the starting role before he was replaced by Gideon Mensah in the 69th minute after he picked up an injury.



However, the left-back role will be vacant as both players have been ruled out due to injury. Head Coach Chris Hughton has handed a late call-up to Medeama SC defender Fatawu Hamidu.



Hamidu has been a standout performer for the Tarkwa-based side, playing a part in the historic feat of the yellow and mauve as they clinched the 2023/23 Ghana Premier League.



Fatawu and Jonathan Sowah are the only local players to be handed a call-up and both could make their debut for Ghana on Tuesday when they face the Lone Stars in a friendly match.



The Black Stars will play two additional friendlies against Mexico and the USA in October as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches which begins in November.

The match against Liberia will come off at the Accra Sports Stadium at exactly 4 p.m.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below

















LSN/KPE