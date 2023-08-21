Baba Rahman, Inaki Williams and 3 returnees to expect in Black Stars squad for CAR game

Baba Rahman

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton will announce his squad for the final round of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in the coming days.

Ghana is a point away from qualifying for the continental showpiece, which will be hosted by the neighbouring Ivory Coast.



Hughton is expected to name a 24-man squad for the game against Central African Republic on September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Some players who missed the late call-ups for the Madagascar game in June could make their return after returning to full fitness.



Here are five players expected to make their return at the Black Stars



Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams pulled out of the last call-ups for the AFCON qualifier against Madagascar in June due to an injury.



The Athletic Bilbao forward has recovered and has had a good start to the season within two games. He is expected to make a return to the squad for the final AFCON qualifier in Kumasi.



Antoine Semenyo



Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo missed the previous call-ups due to an injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022/2023 season.



He resumed full training during the pre-season and has already hit the ground running in the new season scoring one goal in two games.

Tariq Lamptey



Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey suffered an injury at the tail end of the season and subsequently missed the game against Madagascar.



He has made a full recovery, joining Brighton for the pre-season and playing for the U-21s in the first two games.



Baba Rahman



Former Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman had been out of action for a while due to an injury.

The PAOK defender is back in action and has played 4 games so far this season helping his side to progress to the final phase of the European Conference League playoffs.



Elisha Owusu



Just like the players on the list, Elisha Owusu had been out for several months. He has started the 2023/2024 season on a good note. He has played three games for his new side Auxerre, scoring one goal.



EE/KPE