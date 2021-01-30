Baba Rahman arrives in PAOK ahead of loan move

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma has arrived in Greece ahead of a loan move to PAOK.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time at Chelsea and has decided to get some minutes with the Greek top-flight outfit.



The former Ausburg man signed for Chelsea in 2015 and has been involved in multiple loan deals since.



He has featured for the likes of Schalke 04, Reims, and most recently, RCD Mallorca.

On his return to the Blues, he was made to feature mostly for the reserves as he could not break into Frank Lampard's plans.



The sacking of Lampard did little to help his future and now has the opportunity to enjoy his football in another country.