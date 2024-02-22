Baba Rahman collapses during Greek Cup match

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman endured a frightening moment during a semi-final game in the Greek Cup on Wednesday evening as he collapsed on the pitch.

The incident unfolded when Rahman, a left-back for PAOK, collided with an opponent during the fixture against Panathinaikos.



In the 115th minute of the match, which had entered extra time following a 2-2 draw in regulation time, Rahman lost consciousness after an opponent inadvertently struck his head during an aerial duel.



Prompt medical assistance was provided to Rahman on the field, and fortunately, he regained consciousness shortly afterwards.



However, as a precautionary measure, he was taken off the pitch in an ambulance and is currently reported to be at a hospital where he is undergoing further observation.



The match was briefly halted due to the incident but eventually resumed, culminating in a penalty shootout after the deadlock couldn't be broken.



Panathinaikos emerged victorious in the shootout, securing their spot in the Greek Cup final with a 6-5 win.

Meanwhile, PAOK is yet to issue a statement on the incident.



Watch the incident involving the Ghanaian defender below:







