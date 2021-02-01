Baba Rahman delighted to join Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki on loan

The Chelsea defender joins the club on loan for the rest of the season

Black Stars left-back Baba Abdul Rahman has expressed delight in completing his loan switch to Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki.

The Chelsea defender joins the club on loan for the rest of the season after struggles to break into sacked manager Frank Lampard's team.



The former Dreams FC player is excited to move to the ancient country, expressing his willingness to learn some history whiles playing for PAOK.



"Very happy to have joined PAOK and looking forward to helping the team achieve its aim for the season," he wrote on Twitter.



"Greece has always been a historical country and I'm desperate to learn the language and sink myself in the culture already," he added.

