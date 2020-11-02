Baba Rahman deserves all the support he can get - Gerald Asamoah

Baba has endured a torrid period on the pitch with two career-threatening injuries

Ghana coach C.K Akonnor has shown a strong sense of duty to hand defender Baba Abdul Rahman a place in his 2021 AFCON qualifier games against Sudan according to German football legend Gerald Asamoah.

The 26-year-old has endured a torrid period on the pitch with two career-threatening injuries, one sustained when playing for Ghana and the other a consequence of the first one, during his time in Mallorca.



Since the first injury in January 2017, Rahman has shown tremendous character in fighting back with loan moves to Schalke twice, Reims and Mallorca and Asamoah is of no doubt that with a little push he will be back to his best.



“If you know the player, you’ll always want to have him around your team or the national team because he deserves the support,” Asamoah said



“I knew him when he was at Schalke, a great guy with an easy smile and I’m happy Ghana see that in him and have shown the support to get him back to his best.”



“The coach is human and has shown that team spirit and a sense of duty comes hand in hand with football.”



Rahman missed out on a last-minute switch to Middlesbrough after the paperwork failed to cross the red tape on transfer deadline day. He is now likely to move in January having fought back to full fitness and picking up game time with the Chelsea U-23 team.

Below is CK Akonnor squad for the double-header:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates FC), RazakAbalora (Asante Kotoko SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)



Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Chelsea FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Afful Harrison (Columbus Crew FC), AnangBenson (MSK Zilina), Djiku Alexander (Strasbourg FC), John Boye (FC Metz), Nicholas Opoku(Amiens FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)



Midfielders: Partey Thomas (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu(RCD Mallorca), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning FC), Emmanuel Lomotey(Amiens FC)



Forwards/Wingers:



Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Tariq Fosu (Brentford), Samuel Owusu (Al-Ahli Jeddah) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Jamie Leweling(Greuther Furth), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace).