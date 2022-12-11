0
Baba Rahman features as Reading resume English Championship with victory

Baba Rahman Of Reading Fc And Ghana N8vedl3p7q6z1c8dholrkg2cx Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman returned to action for Reading following the resumption of the 2022/2023 English Championship.

Baba Rahman was handed a starting role as Reading got off to a winning start in their game against Coventry on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

The 28-year-old rejoined the Royals this week after playing a role in Ghana's World Cup adventure in Qatar.

Amadou Mbengue netted the winner in the 57th minute of the game at the Select Car Leasing stadium.

Rahman was replaced in the 77th minute by Naby Sarr while compatriot Andy Yiadom lasted the entire duration.

Reading climb to eight on the table as they push for a return to the English Premier League.

