Baba Rahman gets straight to work with Greek side PAOK FC

Ghana defender Baba Rahman training with PAOK

Ghana and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman completed his first training session with PAOK FC after joining the Greek side this week.

The 26-year-old joined PAOK on a six-month loan deal after failing to break into the Chelsea first team this season despite recovering from the knee injury that had kept him out for almost the entire of last season.



Rahman’s last league game was back in September 2019 when his Mallorca side took on Getafe, a game which he lasted only nineteen minutes after injuring his knee, he was replaced by fellow Ghanaian Lumor Agbenyenu.



The Ghana star joined his team mates on the field for the first time this afternoon where he was introduced to both the playing body and the technical team before taking part in the hour and half training session.



Coach Pablo Gabriel was seen stopping the session from time to time and dishing out instructions to the Ghanaian who was full of intensity and showed little sign of rustiness.

PAOK are flying in the Greek League having just ruthlessly put five goals past Panaitolikos in their last league game and sitting fourth on the league table.



The attention has now been turned to the Cup game against Larissa tomorrow which will come too soon for Rahman having just completed his first full training with the team but the Ghanaian will be hoping to get some minutes under his belt when Apollon Smimis come to town for the mid-week league encounter.



