Baba Rahman picks Samuel Eto’o as the greatest African player of all-time

Ghana international defender Baba Abdul Rahman

Ghana international defender Baba Abdul Rahman has named former Cameroon and Barcelona star, Samuel Eto’o as the greatest African footballer of all time.

There have divergent views as to who is the best Africa Player of all time and according to Rahman he believes Eto’o is the greatest player the continent has produced.



Eto’o played for Real Madrid, Real Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter, Chelsea, Everton and more, won a remarkable array of trophies including four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, a Serie A, a Coppa Italia, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He also represented Cameroon on 118 occasions, scoring 56 goals and playing at four World Cups. He also won an Olympic gold medal in 2000, and two African Cup of Nations titles.



The 26-year-old who joined Greek side PAOK in the January transfer window from Chelsea in an interview picked the four time African footballer of the year winner as the greatest player ever on the continent.