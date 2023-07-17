Baba Rahman plays first match for PAOK on return to club

Baba Rahman

Ghana international Baba Rahman has played his first match for PAOK on his return to the club for a second spell.

The Black Stars defender was handed a starting role as the Greek giants inflicted a 4-1 win over Saudi side Al-Taawon on Saturday in a preseason friendly.



Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran opened the scoring for Al-Taawon after just six minutes but Stefanos Tzimas leveled the pegging as the first half ended 1-1.



Improved performance in the second half saw PAOK grab three more goals as they cruised to a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Goals from Thomas Murg, Georgios Vrakas and an own goal cemented the win for PAOK in the clash.



The Ghana international made a return to the Greek outfit after ending his eight-year spell with English giants Chelsea.



The former Augsburg left-back penned a three-year contract that will keep him at PAOK until summer 2026.