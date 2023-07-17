0
Baba Rahman plays first match for PAOK on return to club

Baba Rahman

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Baba Rahman has played his first match for PAOK on his return to the club for a second spell.

The Black Stars defender was handed a starting role as the Greek giants inflicted a 4-1 win over Saudi side Al-Taawon on Saturday in a preseason friendly.

Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran opened the scoring for Al-Taawon after just six minutes but Stefanos Tzimas leveled the pegging as the first half ended 1-1.

Improved performance in the second half saw PAOK grab three more goals as they cruised to a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Goals from Thomas Murg, Georgios Vrakas and an own goal cemented the win for PAOK in the clash.

The Ghana international made a return to the Greek outfit after ending his eight-year spell with English giants Chelsea.

The former Augsburg left-back penned a three-year contract that will keep him at PAOK until summer 2026.

Source: footballghana.com
