Baba Rahman returns to PAOK FC on a two-year deal

Baba Rahman

Greek top-flight giants, PAOK FC have completed and announced the signing of Ghana international Abdul Baba Rahman on a two-year contract with a one-year extension option year deal on Monday, July 10.

This follows the release of the Black Stars defender from English Premier League Chelsea on Monday, July 3 after eight years with the English giants.



In an official statement, the club promised Chelsea that it will take care of the defender.



“PAEK PAOK announces the acquisition of Baba Rahman by transfer from Chelsea. The Ghanaian full-back signed a contract with Dikefalos until June 30, 2026,” parts of the statement from the Greek club said.

Check the tweet below:



