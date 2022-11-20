Baba Rahman reveals what happened when he told Hudson-Odoi to choose Ghana ahead of World Cup

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Chelsea loanee, Abdul Baba Rahman has said that he spoke with Callum Hudson-Odoi on his decision to switch his international eligibility to Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward has already played three times for England but the new FIFA rules mean that if those appearances happen before a player is 21, he can switch allegiance.



Hudson-Odoi, however, turned 22 on November 7, and is looking unlikely he will represent Ghana in the future.



Speaking to Nizaar Kinsella in an interview, Rahman said, "I spoke with him during the pre-season and it was just a little chant about it but I think at that moment he was still making up his decision."



"He wasn't fully sure what's going on but when I spoke with him, it was a nice and friendly conversation."

"I hope he can make it because he is a great guy since I've known him and his qualities will be a great addition to Ghana."



Baba Rahman is currently part of the 26 Black Stars players preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.







