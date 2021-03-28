0
Baba Rahman scores debut goal as Ghana beats Sao Tome 3-1

Abdul Baba Rahma Celebrates His Debut Goal With His Teammates Abdul Baba Rahma celebrates his debut goal with his teammates

Sun, 28 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Abdul Baba Rahman scored his first goal as Ghana cantered to a resounding victory against Sao Tome and Principe in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Accra on Sunday.

The Black Stars cruised to a comfortable finish in the qualifying race as they beat their opponents 3-1 at the Accra Sports stadium.

The PAOK left-back scored the third goal from an unfavorable right foot to ensure that they finish Group C as winners.

France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot-kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gifted the visitors a goal after Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho capitalized on a goalkeeping howler to grab a consolation.

Ghana ends Group C as winners on 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.

