Baba Rahman scores debut goal as Ghana beats Sao Tome 3-1

Abdul Baba Rahma celebrates his debut goal with his teammates

Abdul Baba Rahman scored his first goal as Ghana cantered to a resounding victory against Sao Tome and Principe in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Accra on Sunday.

The Black Stars cruised to a comfortable finish in the qualifying race as they beat their opponents 3-1 at the Accra Sports stadium.



The PAOK left-back scored the third goal from an unfavorable right foot to ensure that they finish Group C as winners.



France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot-kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gifted the visitors a goal after Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho capitalized on a goalkeeping howler to grab a consolation.



Ghana ends Group C as winners on 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.